Visibility poor at Jammu airport, CM reaches city by road to attend office

Jammu: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday shared glimpses of his road trip from Srinagar to attend his office in the civil secretariat here after his flight had got cancelled due to poor visibility. Eleven flights were cancelled on Sunday due to low visibility and another was called off due to technical reasons, airport officials said. "Poor visibility in Jammu meant a sudden, last minute, road trip. Nothing flew in to or out from Jammu yesterday (Sunday) so I had to saddle up and take the road to the winter capital," Abdullah said in a post on X. He also shared three videos of his cavalcade moving from summer capital Srinagar to Jammu on Sunday. Airport officials, however, said flight operations resumed on Monday morning as per schedule.

In another post, Abdullah said, "Looking at the visibility from the balcony of the official residence I don't think flights will be operating any time soon today either. You can barely see the sun in the haze." This is the chief minister's first visit to the Jammu civil secretariat after assuming charge on October 16. He was accorded a warm welcome by the employees as he reached the seat of the government at 10 am. Earlier, the government had directed bureaucrats to ensure their presence at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu starting from November 11.