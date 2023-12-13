Vishnu Dev Sai sworn in as 4th CM of Chh’garh in PM Modi’s presence

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leader Vishnu Dev Sai, 59, who hails from a tribal community, took oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday at Science College ground in Raipur.

Governor of Chhattisgarh Vishwabhushan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sai at the function where several central and state leaders of BJP and dignitaries were present on this occasion.

BJP’s state unit president Arun Sao and MLA Vijay Sharma also took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Sai, who was elected as MLA from the Kunkuri Assembly segment this time, has been a four-term Lok Sabha MP and three-term state BJP chief. He has also been Union Minister in the previous government of Modi. He has been MLA three times in undivided Madhya Pradesh and the new State of Chhattisgarh.

Union Home Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Ramdas Athawale, and BJP national president JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Ministers of BJP-led states Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pramod Sawant and Manik Saha were especially present on this occasion.

Arun Sao, a lower-turned politician who hails from the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, won the Lormi Assembly seat by 45,891 votes against his nearest rival from Congress. Before this, Sao was the Lok Sabha MP from Bilaspur, elected in the 2019 parliamentary polls. He has been elected first time as MLA.

Vijay Sharma, general secretary of the state BJP defeated Mohammad Akbar of the Congress from the Kawardha Assembly seat. He has also been elected first time as MLA.

Former CMs Dr Raman Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo (the last two both from Congress) were present in the program. The program was conducted by the Chief Secretary of the state, Amitabh Jain.

in the results declared 10 days ago, the BJP won 54 seats in the 90-membered Assembly while Congress bagged 36 seats.

The new CM, Sai along with his deputies formally assumed charge of the posts at the state secretariat, Mahanadi Bhawan after taking oaths.