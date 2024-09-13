Violence eclipses Ganpati procession in K’taka, 52 arrested

Nagamangala: Clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol immersion procession here following which mobs went on a rampage targeting several shops and vehicles leading to a tense situation.



The police said 52 people have been arrested following Wednesday night’s incidents and prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in this town in Mandya district till September 14 as a precautionary measure.

A few people, including two policemen, sustained minor injuries in stone-pelting. The situation has been brought under control and additional security forces have been deployed, they said.

According to the police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Ganesh idol procession by devotees from Badri Koppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation.

Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and goods torched and vehicles set on fire on Wednesday night. The police used mild force to disperse the crowd to control the situation.

The group of youth that carried out the procession halted and staged a protest near the police station, demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the violence is an act of miscreants which threatens the peace and tranquility of the society.

The government, he said, has taken the incident seriously and warned that ruthless action will be taken against those trying to create a divide on religious grounds, regardless of caste or religion.

“I request the public to cooperate with us by maintaining peace and exercising restraint without

succumbing to incitement,” he wrote on ‘X’.