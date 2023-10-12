‘Violence adversely impacts free, fair polls’

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the adverse impact of violence in polls, NHRC chairperson Justice (rtd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Thursday said that violence adversely impacts free and fair polls and the state must ‘ensure violence-free elections’ so that citizens enjoy their fundamental democratic rights.



While addressing the 30th anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he also appealed to authorities to provide Aadhaar cards to beggars, transgenders, sex workers, orphans and trafficked minors in ‘mission mode’.

The NHRC Foundation Day function was attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest.

Addressing the event, Mishra said, “Our Constitution guarantees a range of fundamental rights, which reflect the principle of right to life with equality, justice, freedom, and dignity that are at the core of human rights. The NHRC is to provide support to those who have none.”

“Our Constitution aims for justice for all. Equality cannot be achieved without an independent and impartial judiciary. The separation of power under Article 50 of the Constitution of India ensures the same,” Justice (rtd) Mishra said.

The rights panel chief further said that human rights include the right to vote and participate in elections to elect the government. “Violence adversely impacts free and fair elections.

The state must ensure violence-free elections so that citizens enjoy fundamental democratic rights,” he added.

However, he also lamented that the “falling standard of media debates” is a cause

for concern.