VINBAX 2024: Vietnam-India bilateral army exercise concludes

Chandigarh: The fifth edition of the Indo-Vietnam Joint Field Training Exercise-2024 successfully concluded its 48-hour joint validation exercise on November 20, an official statement said here on Friday.

The closing ceremony of the VINBAX-2024 was held with a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Validation Exercise, ‘Ex Raahat’ at Kaushalya Dam in Haryana on Friday.

Vietnam People’s Army troops and Indian Army soldiers participated in the exercise. In his closing speech, Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, highlighted the significant elevation of India-Vietnam bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This milestone marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two nations, he said. The Indo-Vietnam bilateral exercise has further solidified the joint vision for peace, prosperity, and people, he said.

Lt Gen Pushkar expressed gratitude to the Vietnam authorities for the successful conduct of VINBAX-2024, which has

effectively strengthened mutual understanding and enhanced interoperability between the two nations, he said. As India and Vietnam continue to play important roles in the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN regions, their bilateral relationship is expected to further deepen and broaden in the coming years, he added.