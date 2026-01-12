Vinay Katiyar hints at contesting next election from Ayodhya

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and firebrand Hindutva face Vinay Katiyar has indicated that he is willing to contest the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ayodhya, triggering fresh buzz in political circles about his possible political comeback.

Katiyar, who rose to national prominence during the Ram temple movement, has recently become active again after a long political lull. The renewed activity began after his meeting with newly appointed state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary. Soon after, Katiyar publicly stated that he was ready to return to electoral politics, a move seen by party circles as a clear hint towards an Ayodhya bid.

The speculation gained further momentum after former state BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai also met Katiyar, adding to indications that his re-entry into active politics is being discussed at senior levels of the party.