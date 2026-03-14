Vinai Saxena takes oath as 4th L-G of Ladakh

Leh/Jammu: Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday took oath as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, eight days after President Droupadi Murmu appointed him to the constitutional post.

Saxena, who succeeds Kavinder Gupta, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, at a ceremony held at the Arya Nagarjuna Auditorium of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies in Choglamsar, an official spokesman said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President, following which Saxena signed the charge certificate.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by Ladakh Police.

He is the fourth LG of the Union Territory and succeeds Gupta, who took over as LG on July 18, 2025, and resigned from the post on March 5 this year to take up a new assignment as the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to the media after the ceremony, the LG expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving the people of Ladakh.

Describing Ladakh as the “crown of India”, he assured that he would work wholeheartedly in accordance with the aspirations and requirements of the people.

Highlighting his development approach, Saxena said that he intends to visit villages and remote areas across Ladakh to understand the problems faced by people on the ground and identify practical and sustainable solutions.

He said Ladakh possesses tremendous tourism potential and emphasised that one of his key priorities would be to make Ladakh one of the most beautiful and sought-after tourism destinations in the country and the world.