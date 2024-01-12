Village sports school in Haryana receives four Arjuna Awards from Prez in a year

CHANDIGARH: Chaudhary Bharat Singh Sports School, Nidani near Jind is on seventh heaven as four players who were trained in the organisation were honoured with Arjuna Award.



One of the most prestigious awards of the country was given to Sunil Chaudhary of Chaudhary Bharat Singh Sports School Nidani by President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan recently.

Patron of this institution M Singh Amir congratulated wrestler Sunil on his achievement. He said that Chaudhary Bharat Singh Memorial Sports School has probably become the first institution in the country whose four players have received the highest sports award, Arjuna Award from the President.

He said prior to Sunil, three female players from the institute had received the Arjuna Award, which is a matter of happiness for the

entire region.

Elaborating further he said that last year in 2023, President Draupadi Murmu had honoured CBSM Game School Nidani’s wrestling players Ashan Aamir, Sarita Mor and Sakhi Punia with the Arjuna Award.

Mahendra Singh Aamir said that these four players of our organisation have created history. Aamir said that the recipients of the Arjun Award are promising players who have proved their talent by participating in the Olympics. He said that it is a matter of pride to have the Arjuna Award in the list of four sportspersons of the school.

He said that the good sign is that the youth in Haryana have become professionals. Youngsters who take to sports are not only famous, but they are also financially strong.

Aamir said that the representatives of sports tell the youth who are drug addicts and outsiders that they should take up one sport and work hard. Malik said that we have full hope of winning the gold medal in the upcoming Olympics.

Even before this, the strong female and male players of the school have received national awards. In such a situation, in today’s time, Chaudhary Bharat Singh Memorial Sports School and Bhai Surendra Singh Memorial Sports School do not need any identity because after reaching the international level, the players of both of them did not lag behind in medals.