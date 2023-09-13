Village in Imphal West attacked by gunmen, no one injured

Conflict-torn Manipur witnessed a fresh incident of violence as unidentified gunmen, suspected to be cadres of banned terror groups, attacked people and hurled bombs at a village in Imphal West district, bordering Kangpokpi where three persons were killed a day before, officials said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident in Koutruk village where armed men hurled at least ten bombs late Tuesday night, they said.

The bomb attack triggered panic among the villagers, an official said, adding that Indian Reserve Battalion personnel deployed at the area fired shots in retaliation.

The fresh violence comes after unidentified armed men, suspected to be members of the outlawed terror groups, killed three persons from the tribal community on Tuesday morning near Kharam Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district.

Tension is still running high in several parts of the district as there is apprehension of fresh attacks in the wake of the killing of three persons, the officials said.

Koutruk is one of the worst violence-hit areas in Imphal Valley and has witnessed several exchanges of fire between the two warring groups since clashes broke out on May 3.