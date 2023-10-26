Viksit Sankalp Yatra scheme launched for vulnerable citizen

New Delhi: In a landmark initiative aimed at bringing the benefits of government schemes to the most marginalised sections of society, the central government has announced the nationwide “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” campaign on Thursday. In the round of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for early 2024, this ambitious outreach program seeks to bridge the gap for individuals who are eligible for various welfare schemes but have not yet been able to access the benefits.



The campaign will be inaugurated on November 15, coinciding with “Birsa Munda Jayanti - Jan-jaati Gaurav Diwas.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Vans, which will initially visit tribal districts and subsequently extend their reach to all remaining districts from November 22, to January 25, 2024.

One of the key features of the campaign is the collective pledge, or “Sankalp,” to work together towards the vision of ‘Amrit kaal’ – a prosperous and developed India.

The “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” is not only an outreach effort but a multi-pronged campaign that aims to achieve several objectives through making dedicated efforts to identify and support vulnerable individuals eligible for various government schemes who have not yet availed of the benefits.

The campaign will focus on creating awareness about various government schemes, ensuring that information reaches every corner of the country. This will be done through interactions with beneficiaries, sharing their personal stories and experiences in a platform called “Meri Kahaani Meri Zubaani.” It will further prioritise providing essential services to all eligible beneficiaries. This includes sanitation facilities, financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for underprivileged communities, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, quality education, and more. Creating awareness about these benefits is another crucial aspect of the campaign.

The campaign is set to cover around 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats in rural areas and over 3,700 Urban Local Bodies in urban areas, encompassing approximately 14,000 locations. States undergoing elections at that time will not be part of this initiative.

Customised IEC vans will be the primary vehicles for disseminating information. These vans will use audio-visual aids, brochures, pamphlets, booklets, and standees in Hindi and regional languages. Activities in Gram Panchayats will include beneficiary stories, quizzes, virtual Q&A sessions with PM Modi, and on-the-spot services such as health camps, Aadhaar enrollment, volunteer registration, and more.

The campaign will also include agricultural activities, like drone demonstrations and interactions with progressive farmers on soil health and natural farming. The “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” will include a range of government schemes, totaling twenty, such as the Kisan Credit Card, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and several others.

In addition to these initiatives, the campaign will recognize and reward teachers, students, women achievers, young achievers, and local artisans. It will also celebrate Gram Panchayats that achieve 100 percent saturation of various schemes. The campaign will be a ‘whole of Government’ approach, emphasising the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ or people’s participation, with active collaboration between state governments, district authorities, Urban Local Bodies, and Gram Panchayats.