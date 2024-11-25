‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ to be held in Delhi on Jan 11-12: PM

New Delhi: A “Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue” will be held on January 11-12 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday and said the initiative was part of efforts to connect youngsters having no political background with politics.

In the 116th episode of his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio broadcast, Modi also called on people to celebrate inspiring stories of the Indian diaspora who made their mark globally, contributed to freedom struggles and preserved “our heritage”.

He said Swami Vivekananda’s 162nd jayanti on January 12 would be celebrated in a very special way next year.

On this occasion, a “Maha Kumbh” of young minds will be held at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam on January 11-12 and the initiative will be called the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

“Crores of youths from all over India will participate in it. Two thousand such youths selected from villages, blocks, districts and states will gather at Bharat Mandapam for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue,” Modi said.

“You might remember that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I urged such youths to join politics, none of whose family members or even the entire family have had a political background. To connect one lakh such youths, new youths, to politics, many special campaigns will be run in the country. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is one such effort,” he said.

Noting that experts from the country and abroad would be present for it, Modi said many national and international personalities would also be there and he would be present for as much time as possible.

“The youth will get an opportunity to present their ideas directly before us. How can the country take these ideas forward? How can a solid roadmap be made? A blueprint will be prepared for this. So you, too, get ready; this is a great opportunity for those who are going to build the future of India, who are the future generation of the country,” the prime minister said.