Viksit Bharat Yatra: Over 1 cr footfall recorded at rural health camps

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that a cumulative footfall of 1,03,55,555 has been recorded to date at the 65,348 health camps in 3,156 gram panchayats and urban local bodies under the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.



More than 19,03,200 Ayushman Bharat cards have been distributed so far to the beneficiaries, the ministry said.

Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra — launched on November 15 this year — Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries.

A total of 5,31,025 Ayushman cards have been created at the health camps held on Monday. Cumulatively, 84,27,500 cards have been created to date, the ministry said.

More than 3,74,000 people were suspected to be positive for hypertension while more than 2,69,800 were suspected to have diabetes and more than 5,99,200 people were referred to higher public health facilities, it added.

As far as tuberculosis (TB) is concerned, by the end of day 34, more than 36,48,700 people have been screened out of which more than 2,63,000 were referred to higher public health facilities, it said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, attendees willing to be Nikshay Mitras are also being provided on-spot registration. More than 1,19,500 patients have given consent under PMTBMBA and more than 46,700 new Nikshay Mitras were registered.