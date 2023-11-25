Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will span in Haryana for 50 days: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ has been started which will be carried out for 50 days in Haryana under the banner of ‘Viksit Bharat Yatra Jan Samvad.’



The chief minister was presiding over a review meeting of the Urban Local Bodies Department in Chandigarh on Friday. Urban Local Bodies minister Dr Kamal Gupta and chief executive officers of Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Corporations were also present in the meeting.

The yatra will be conducted at the ward level in Municipal Corporations, at four to five locations in Municipal Councils, and at a single venue in Municipal Committees. The primary goal of this yatra is to effectively communicate government policies to the common man.