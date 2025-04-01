Viksit Bharat 2047 calls for innovative, adaptive financial ecosystem: President Murmu

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday lauded the Reserve Banks' remarkable journey over the past 90 years and emphasised that a financial ecosystem that is innovative, adaptive and accessible to all is key for a Viksit Bharat 2047. Addressing the closing ceremony of the commemoration of the 90th year of the Reserve Bank of India, the President said the RBI's remarkable journey over the past 90 years has been closely aligned with the vision and policies of the government. This enduring partnership has been essential in navigating complex economic transitions, implementing critical financial reforms and maintaining macro economic stability, she said. "As India approaches the centenary of its independence, the mission of Viksit Bharat 2047, calls for a financial ecosystem that is innovative, adaptive and accessible to all," she said.

Murmu said the path ahead will present new complexities and challenges, yet with a steadfast commitment to stability, innovation and inclusivity, she said, RBI will continue to be a pillar of strength, reinforcing trust and steering India towards a future of prosperity and global leadership. "As a guardian of monetary and financial stability, RBI will play a defining role in this journey, ensuring a sound banking system driving financial innovation and safeguarding trust in our financial ecosystem," she said. Speaking on the occasion, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the next decade will be crucial in shaping the financial architecture of the Indian economy. "We remain committed to expanding and deepening financial inclusion. We shall strive to foster a culture of continuous improvement in customer services and strengthening consumer protection," she said. "It will be our endeavor to optimize our regulatory frameworks by balancing the interests of financial stability and efficiency. We will continue to support technology and innovation. We shall remain vigilant, adaptive and forward looking," he said.