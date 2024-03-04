‘Vikramaditya speaks with the Congress leadership, HP govt not in danger now’

SHIMLA: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is “not in danger” and will complete its five-year term, party sources claimed on Monday and indicated that state minister Vikramaditya Singh had spoken with the AICC leadership. They also said the leadership has faith in Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and the work he has done till now. A change in leadership, therefore, seems unlikely for now, the sources said.



“The government is in majority and will serve the people of Himachal Pradesh for the full five years, and any attempt to crush the mandate with the help of money power will not succeed,” a party source involved in fire-fighting the political crisis in the state said.

After the disqualification of six MLAs under the anti-defection law, the number of MLAs in the House now remains at 62 and the government has more support than the majority figure of 32, the sources claimed.

The BJP and rebel MLAs are only spreading false news about the government. The rebel MLAs themselves are “apologising and sending feelers” they claimed. The BJP on Monday accused the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh of using police and administration against party rebels and independent MLAs who voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP State President Rajiv Bindal, in a statement issued here, said that the Congress is taking dictatorial decisions.