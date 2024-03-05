Vikramaditya shares stage with Gadkari, Rs 4,000 cr worth projects launched

Shimla: Amidst the political crisis in the ruling Congress, union minister for road transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched projects worth Rs 4,000 crore with Public Works minister Vikramaditya Singh also sharing the stage and sought liberal help from the union minister for Highways and new bridges.



Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 NH projects and ropeway projects at Dosadka in Hamirpur where Union Minister Anurag Thakur –who is also a local MP from Hamirpur was also present.

BJP national President JP Nadda became a part of this programme by joining virtually.

The presence of Vikramaditya Singh, who had resigned from the cabinet after cross-voting by six MLAs but later withdrew his resignation continues to keep suspense on his future plans after his two meetings with the party rebels and also Delhi visit where he met senior central leaders of the party.

During this, Vikramaditya Singh said that he had also said in the Assembly that whenever cooperation has been sought from Nitin Gadkari, he has cooperated with an open heart.

The PWD minister said that he believed in rising above party politics and taking the state forward in the interest of Himachal. We will strongly support those powers who will support us in taking Himachal forward so that there is no hindrance in the path of development of the state. During this, he also raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram.

On the demand of Vikramaditya Singh Gadkari announced to sanction additional Rs 150 crore for new projects and asked him to submit proposals to his ministry.

Gadkari said by the end of the year 2024, many works of road projects worth one lakh crore will be completed, some will start and some will continue.

On the demand of Anurag Thakur, he announced to make Hamirpur bypass four lane. He said efforts will be made to speed up the process of making Shimla-Bilaspur NH four-lane.

Work worth Rs 125 crore will also be done in Bilaspur. A proposal in this regard was given by J P Nadda.

In his speech, Anurag Thakur said that whatever was asked from Gadkari, he always had been benevolent. He has laid a network of roads in the state. What no one could do in 70 years, happened in the last 10 years.