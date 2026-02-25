Vijayvargiya pushes ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ to build cities for tomorrow

Bhopal: Articulating an ambitious roadmap for urban transformation, Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday outlined a Rs 21,000-crore budget for the department for 2026-27, anchored in the principles of “reform, perform and transform” to build “cities for tomorrow.”



Speaking in the Assembly on the budget, Vijayvargiya highlighted the focus on sustainable, technology-driven, and eco-friendly infrastructure.

He stressed expanding metro networks to adjoining urban areas, saying their utility depends on wider connectivity. With the urban population projected to reach 55% by 2047, he underscored the need for technology-driven, pollution-free transport systems.

The minister urged embedding cleanliness and greenery into social habits, saying planting a tree is akin to building a Shiv temple. He called for ‘jansahayog’ and greater involvement of social organisations to promote environmental conservation. He announced metropolitan development in Gwalior and Jabalpur on the lines of Bhopal and Indore, an integrated township at the former Hukumchand Mill site in Indore, and Rs 13,000 crore for Simhasth 2028 in Ujjain.

Under the Centre’s PM e-Bus Seva scheme, 972 electric buses will be deployed across eight cities, strengthening sustainable mobility. The government has also earmarked Rs 5,000 crore as loan support in addition to the core urban budget.

In housing, MP ranks among the top states under PMAY (Urban) 1.0, delivering 8.85 lakh houses to the urban poor. Phase 2.0 targets the construction of nearly 10 lakh additional homes. The state’s performance under PM SVANidhi Yojana was highlighted, with 15.10 lakh street vendors receiving Rs 2,499 crore in collateral-free loans.

Vijayvargiya also announced Rs 750 crore under the Jan Sahbhagita Nirman Yojana and Rs 500 crore for urban afforestation, targeting one crore saplings.

Stressing transparency, the minister highlighted Aadhaar-based attendance, GIS property mapping and online building plan approvals to strengthen self-reliant urban bodies.