Vijayendra Yediyurappa appointed as president of Karnataka BJP unit

New Delhi: After facing loss, in a strategic move to rejuvenate the party's leadership in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of MLA Vijayendra Yediyurappa as the new president of the state unit. The decision was made official on Friday, marking a significant change in the party's leadership structure.



Vijayendra Yediyurappa, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, is a seasoned politician and currently represents the Shikaripur constituency in the state Assembly. His ascension to the position of BJP state president comes as a noteworthy development, replacing Nalin Kateel in this crucial role.

The decision to appoint Vijayendra Yediyurappa as the head of the Karnataka BJP unit holds significance in the aftermath of the Assembly polls held six months ago. The Congress party emerged victorious, leading to the ousting of the BJP government in the state. With this change in leadership, the BJP aims to regroup and strengthen its position ahead of future political challenges.

Yediyurappa's political acumen and experience as an MLA are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the party's strategies in Karnataka. As the son of the former Chief Minister, he carries a legacy and is well-versed with the state's political landscape, which could prove advantageous in navigating the party through the intricate dynamics of Karnataka politics.

The newly appointed state president will play a crucial role in reshaping the party's agenda, mobilising support, and strategising for upcoming elections. The BJP aims to regain its political foothold in Karnataka and has expressed confidence in Vijayendra Yediyurappa's ability to lead the party to success.