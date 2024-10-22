Vijaya Rahatkar takes charge as NCW head
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Vijaya Rahatkar officially took charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, promising to build on the commission’s ongoing efforts while acknowledging the significant responsibility.
In her first address, she emphasised her commitment to advancing women’s rights and ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence. “I will strive to fulfill the role to the best of my ability,”
she said.
