Vijay Diwas: Army’s Eastern Command hosts curtain raiser event; bravehearts remembered

kolkata: As preparations for Vijay Diwas 2024 unfold, the Indian Army’s Eastern Command hosted a curtain raiser event at Fort William to honour India’s historic victory in the 1971 war.

This significant occasion pays tribute to the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces while setting the tone for the upcoming celebrations. However, the participation of Bangladeshi Muktiyodhas remains uncertain due to ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh, raising concerns among organisers about the commemorative events.

Major General Mohit Seth, SM, VSM, highlighted the enduring legacy of the 1971 War, acknowledging the sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces that shaped modern military history. There’s an emotional resonance within the event, as veteran war journalist Manash Ghosh shared powerful firsthand stories of courage and resilience from the battlefield, capturing the spirit of those times.

The event also honored the families of the bravehearts, recognising their support, which was vital to India’s decisive victory.

As the nation approaches Vijay Diwas, various activities are planned to commemorate the heroes of the 1971 war, emphasising the indomitable spirit that defines this important chapter in Indian history, despite the shadow of uncertainty over Muktiyodha participation.