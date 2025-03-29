Vijay: 2026 polls will be a contest only between TVK and DMK

Chennai: Founder of the fledgling political party TVK, actor Vijay on Friday claimed the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls would be a “different election,” and the contest will be between his party and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In its first ever General Council held here, Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam urged the Centre to withdraw the Waqf Bill, alleging it would take away the rights of Muslims and also wanted the NDA government to give up taking up the delimitation exercise.

Ruling DMK and other political parties except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state are also opposed to the Centre on these issues.

In his address, Vijay targeted Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK over dynasty politics, safety of women and children, law and order and the BJP-led Centre over issues including delimitation and 3-language policy imposition.