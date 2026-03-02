Vigyan Utsav at PMML promotes scientific temper

New Delhi: The Prime Ministers Museum and Library here in New Delhi, celebrated National Science Day as ‘Vigyan Utsav’ on Saturday, hosting a day-long series of activities aimed at promoting scientific temper among students and visitors.



The event, featured nukkad nataks, free virtual reality shows, and an exhibition showcasing STEM products, offering participants

immersive learning experiences in astronomy and space science.

On the same occasion, the museum also commemorated the 130th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

A special panel exhibition highlighting his life and contributions to the nation was displayed, along with other commemorative activities organised to mark the milestone.

Located at Teen Murti Bhawan, the Prime

Ministers Museum and Library has been regularly organising academic, historical, and science-based events to enhance awareness among students and the general public about the lives,

vision, and

contributions of India’s Prime Ministers, as well as to foster greater interest in science and research.

The event was attended by PMML Director Ashwani Lohani, who

emphasised the importance of such initiatives.

“Such events showcase the deep roots of democracy in the country besides promoting scientific temper in this age of AI,” he said.