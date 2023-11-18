Vigilance Secy accuses ex-Delhi govt employee of lodging false allegations

New Delhi: Vigilance and Services Special Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar has accused a former employee of the Delhi government of lodging motivated allegations and fabricated complaints.



A letter of complaint was sent to the police on Friday by Rajasekhar against ex-employee AV Premnath who allegedly made the accusations against Rajasekhar without any documentary evidence, regarding his OBC credentials, CNG scam of the Transport Department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, and his previous position in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

In the latter case, Rajasekhar claimed that he was accused of being involved in alleged corruption of Rs 2.5 crore.

“It is informed that such motivated false allegations against me with respect to my tenure in NDMC were made by delinquents to save themselves as well as to pressure me not to take action, and such allegations have been examined numerous times by CVC and Ministry of Home Affairs, wherein they found that such complaints were motivated ones. Even the MHA vide its letter dated January 2, 2019 has asked to take action against such false complainant by Kishore Prasad,” he mentioned.

The Vigilance Special Secretary added that accusations related to CNG scam had been examined by the MHA, who found them to be

unsubstantial.

Additionally, the Directorate of Vigilance went through the complaints against the Transport Department in 2013. He claimed that Premnath had allegedly created a false document and complaint with the intention to harm.

In his letter, Rajasekhar asked for appropriate criminal action against the complainant for “false, fake and fabricated information with intent to injure and harm the undersigned and other officers”.