Vigilance Bureau unearths scam involving bribes for issuing fake dope test reports

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has uncovered a corruption scam at Civil Hospital Bholath in Kapurthala district, where employees were taking bribes to issue false negative dope test reports.

Acting on a complaint filed on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line, the VB arrested two accused – Manpreet Singh alias Sonu, a ward attendant, and Bholu alias Ismail, a contractual computer operator, for accepting Rs 10,000.The role of Mohitpal, posted in the said hospital and a contractual laboratory technician, Maan Singh, is under investigation. Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the state VB said investigation has revealed that the aforementioned accused had demanded and accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant to issue him a negative dope test report.

Further probe indicated that the accused were routinely accepting bribes to manipulate dope test results, which were then used for arms license applications or during renewals.

The complainant provided evidence of the bribe demand and both the positive and falsified negative reports.He further added that in this regard a case FIR No. 19 dated 17/04/2025 has been registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the BNS at the VB police station, Jalandhar range. The VB range Jalandhar is also examining the involvement of other staff members and the full extent of this scam to expose the corrupt practices in this regard, he said.