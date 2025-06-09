Vidisha leads MP in Samagra e-KYC verification drive, crosses 3-lakh mark

Bhopal: In a landmark achievement for inclusive and accountable welfare governance, Vidisha district has emerged as the top performer in Madhya Pradesh’s ongoing Samagra e-KYC verification drive, completing over 3 lakh verifications in just 45 days.

Launched on May 1 and running through June 30, the state-wide campaign aims to cleanse and fortify the Samagra ID database — the backbone of most beneficiary schemes in the state. The system, which predates Aadhaar, assigns a unique ID to both individuals and families, in recognition of India’s household-centric welfare model.

According to official data, Vidisha recorded 3,01,437 e-KYC updates between April 1 and June 6, the highest in the state by absolute numbers. The district’s total verified entries now stand at 12,47,847, with over 31,000 verifications carried out by field staff. Vidisha’s campaign progress rate of 35.34% also significantly outpaces the state average of 16.49%.

“This campaign is not just a cleanup; it’s a foundational reform for beneficiaries of welfare schemes as well as the functioning of the administration,” Collector of Vidisha Anshul Gupta, a 2016 batch IAS officer, told Millennium Post.

“Once a person completes e-KYC, they never need to visit a government office again for scheme applications. Their caste, income, age, and other details are stored securely, eliminating repetitive paperwork,” said Gupta. He has previously served as MD in the State Electronics Development Corporation, brings deep institutional knowledge to the campaign.

The Collector outlined three key advantages of the Samagra system over Aadhaar. “First, Samagra provides a family ID, which is crucial because most schemes are family-oriented,” Gupta said.

“Second, local bodies manage the process and they know their populations best. Third, once e-KYC is complete, there’s no need for repeated document submission.”

Launched before Aadhaar, the Samagra ID system initially allowed unverified registrations, leading to nearly 10 crore IDs in the state of 7.5 crore people.

“Ultimately, the idea is to shift from a reactive to a proactive welfare model,” Gupta noted. “Applications can be auto-processed, and benefits start flowing directly — all backed by verified data.”