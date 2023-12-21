Vidhan Sabha Session deliberately kept short: Hooda

Taking a dig at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session was an eye wash. He added that the government could not give satisfactory answers to the Opposition's questions in the Assembly.

He said the government deliberately kept the duration of the session short because it has no work or achievements to show. He added that most of the questions were from the incomplete work with regard to announcements made by. Chief Minister. He said CM has made 270 announcements in the year 2022- 2023 and some of them are yet to be completed.

Addressing a press conference at his residence with State Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan, Hooda took on the government on unemployment, with facts and figures and said Haryana is facing the highest unemployment rate in the entire country.

'For the last several years, figures from government and private organisations have been confirming this. The Central government itself told in the Parliament that during the Congress government in 2013-14, the unemployment rate of Haryana was 2.9 per cent, today it has increased more than 3 times to about 9.0 per cent, while the unemployment rate at the national level is 4.1 per cent. That means unemployment in Haryana is more than double the national average,' he said.

Hooda said now the government is Congress claiming that the unemployment rate has reduced. 'It is surprising that the government is touting this rate as an achievement, while it becomes clear from these figures that the unemployment rate has increased under the BJP-JJP government and the present government and the present government is nowhere compared to the Congress in terms of providing employment,' he stated.

'Due to unemployment, the youth of Haryana are today forced to leave their state and country and migrate. Through schemes like Agneepath and Haryana Skill Corporation, permanent jobs are being snatched away from the youth. Educated youth are being exploited by placing them on contract and paying low salaries.