‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’: MP Cong stages protest, accuses BJP govt of failing to fulfill poll promises

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a massive protest, ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ at Jawahar Chowk area in Bhopal on Monday, accusing the BJP-led state government of failing to fulfil its election promises.

The protest was organised to highlight issues ranging from farmers’ welfare to youth and women-centric schemes. Congress accused the ruling BJP of neglecting public grievances.

The protest led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar and PCC chief Jeetu Patwari, is considered the joint efforts of the party’s senior leaders. Congress claimed about 50,000 party workers and leaders took part in the protest.

Several leaders addressed the protest including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Ex-Union Minister Arun Yadav, CWC member Kamleshwar Patel, former Minister Priyavrat Singh, Deputy LoP Hemant Katare, MLAs Lakhan Ghanghoriya, Arif Masood, Satis Sikarwar, Abhay Mishra, Neelanshu Chaturvedi and Ex-legislators Pravin Pathak, Satyanarayan Patel and Youth Wing President Mitendra Singh etc.

A political expert said, “The massive protest’s success was largely attributed to the joint efforts of all senior leaders of the Congress party.

He also stated that without the collective involvement, the PCC president Patwari alone might not have achieved such an impactful turnout.

Interestingly, this gherao showcased a rare unity within the state Congress, a phenomenon not seen in a long time.

The protest focused on issues ranging from the Ladli Behna Yojana to farmers’ welfare, youth employment, and alleged governance failures.

Addressing the protest, Singhar criticized the implementation of the Ladli Behna Yojana, alleging that while the BJP promised Rs 3,000 in monthly assistance, only Rs 1,250 is being provided to 1 crore of the 1.5 crore registered women, despite 2.5 crore women being eligible. He also suggested the scheme could be discontinued in the future.

The LoP further highlighting the unmet promise of recruiting 2 lakh youth annually and providing laptops and scooties. “None of these commitments have materialized,” he said.

Farmers’ issues took centre stage as Singhar accused the BJP of reneging on promises to provide minimum support prices of Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy and Rs 2,700 per quintal for wheat.

“This protest is a wake-up call for the state government. It must deliver on its promises, especially to farmers, women, and the youth who have been let down repeatedly,” said the LoP.

“The gherao is just the beginning; our fight will continue both within and beyond the Assembly,” asserted Singhar.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs, led by Singhar, attempted to reach the Assembly by tractor but were stopped by security personnel. They also brought empty fertilizer bags to the Vidhan Sabha, symbolically highlighting the ongoing crisis.