Videos of expunged proceedings should not be shared on social media: RS Chair

New Delhi: Amid continued stalemate between the government and Opposition over the demand for a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the Chair in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that videos of expunged proceedings should not be shared on social media.

Soon after the House met post-lunch, and the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill was tabled, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal of the BJP raised the issue of the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sharing videos of his expunged speech on social media. He said while Kharge raises the issue of SIR, the Chair disallows the same.

However, the extracts of his speech are shared on social media, even after the

Chair has clearly stated that the same will not go on record of the House.

The Upper House, which has witnessed repeated adjournments in the Monsoon Session as Opposition has demanded a debate on the SIR issue calling it a threat to democracy, while the government has maintained that the “sub-judice” matter can’t be discussed, saw the two sides locking horns once again on Tuesday.

The House saw the first adjournment soon after meeting at 11 am, and was adjourned till 2 pm over the SIR issue.

When the House met post-lunch, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 was taken up, even as Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a debate on SIR.

Leader of Opposition Kharge was allowed to speak by Chair Ghanshyam Tiwari who also cautioned that the Congress leader should not raise any sub-judice matter.

Kharge once again tried to raise the demand for debate on SIR, but the Chair said it would not go on record as it is not related to the business.

Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said the government is ready to answer any questions related to the Bill.