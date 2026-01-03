Video shows woman constable’s clothes being torn; two held

Raigarh: A disturbing video showing an on-duty woman constable being assaulted and having her clothes torn during an anti-mining protest in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district has surfaced on social media, triggering outrage.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, and efforts are being made to identify others involved in the crime, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on December 27 in the Tamnar block when a protest by residents of 14 villages against a coal mining project turned violent.

According to police, a woman constable was left alone among the mob in a field, where she was assaulted.

In the video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, the constable is seen lying on the ground, crying and pleading for mercy as two men rip her clothes off and question her presence at the protest site.

She is heard crying continuously with folded hands and repeatedly requesting them to let her go. “Don’t tear, bhai. I will not do anything. I did not hit anyone,” she says.

One of the accused is seen pulling her torn clothes, while another films the assault and later threatens her with a sandal and screams at her.

Two of the alleged molesters, both local residents, were arrested and, based on their statements and digital evidence, more people involved in the incident are being identified, Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur Range, Sanjeev Shukla said.