Video shows ex-minority panel chief claiming Vijayendra tried to bribe him: Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday claimed a video footage showed former state Minority Commission Chairperson Anwar Manippady accusing state BJP president B Y Vijayendra of attempting to “bribe” him by offering Rs 150 crore, to hush up his report on the Waqf encroachments.

The Chief Minister’s statement came in response to Manippady on Sunday denying such an offer was made to him by Vijayendra, and instead alleging that Congress leaders had tried to bribe him.

Manippady, as the chairman of the Karnataka State Minority Commission, had prepared the report and submitted it to the then BJP government in March 2012. It was tabled in the legislature in 2020, when the BJP was again in power.