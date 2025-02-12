Victoria Memorial Hall hosts ‘Namaste Thailand Festival-Khon performance’

Kolkata: Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH) Kolkata in collaboration with The Royal Thai Consulate General in Kolkata and the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi, presented the Khon performance as part of the “Namaste Thailand Festival 2025 on Monday. Khon, Thailand’s extraordinary masked dance-drama was recognised by UNESCO in 2018 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

It is a living testament to Thailand’s artistic soul, an embodiment of centuries old traditions that combine music, dance, storytelling, and intricate craftsmanship. Through graceful choreography, vivid costumes, and compelling narratives drawn from the Ramakien—Thailand’s version of the Indian Ramayana—Khon weaves a tale of heroism, devotion, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. At the heart of Khon lies the epic journey of Rama, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, as he battles to restore justice and peace to the world.

Consul-General of Thailand in Kolkata, Siriporn Tantipanyathep, said, “The Khon performance is not just a celebration of Thailand’s cultural beauty but also an opportunity to deepen the bonds of friendship and mutual appreciation between Thailand and India. We hope this extraordinary showcase will resonate with audiences, inspiring admiration for the enduring charm of Khon and its universal values.”