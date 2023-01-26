Victim seeks cancellation of Kuldeep Sengar’s interim bail

Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the CBI and expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life term for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in 2017, on a plea by the victim seeking cancellation of his interim bail.

Sengar has been granted interim bail to attend his daughter’s wedding. His sentence has been suspended from January 27 to February 10 in the rape case and in another for which he is serving 10 years’ imprisonment for the death of the rape victim’s father in custody.

A bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anoop Mendiratta issued the notice on the victim’s application and listed it for further hearing on January 27, when Sengar is scheduled to be released from jail.

The victim, who was present in court, submitted in her application that there is a threat perception to her and her family and she has received information that Sengar is allegedly likely to harm them after being released.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the victim, claimed that the CBI has suppressed from the court certain facts, including that the Uttar Pradesh government filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court on November 16, 2022, in which the security risk to the girl and her family during Sengar’s incarceration has been highlighted.

“Hence, the security risk to the applicant (victim) upon the enlargement of the appellant (Sengar), even for an interim period, poses a serious risk,” the lawyer said.

He argued that the victim’s apprehension regarding her and her family’s safety has increased, especially when the convict is permitted to use his mobile phone.