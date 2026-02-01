Vice Prez inaugurates 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Crafts Mela

CHANDIGARH: The 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival 2026 was formally inaugurated in Faridabad on Saturday by Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, reaffirming India’s resolve to take indigenous crafts from local communities to the global marketplace. Recognised as one of the country’s largest cultural showcases, the Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival continues to celebrate India’s living heritage while strengthening the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’. Addressing the gathering, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival has evolved into a powerful cultural and economic platform that honours artisans, preserves traditional skills, and connects craftsmanship with sustainable livelihoods. Based on the themes ‘Local to Global’ and ‘Identity of a Self-Reliant India’, this fair reflects Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring both respect and market access for artisans. The Chief Minister said Surajkund is not merely an exhibition but a cultural movement that has earned recognition across the world. He said that artisans from India and abroad find new inspiration and opportunities through this platform, which has consistently grown in scale and stature over nearly four decades.

Union Minister of State, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister, Vipul Goel, Heritage and Tourism Minister, Arvind Sharma, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Nagar, Minister of State for Sports, Gaurav Gautam, and BJP State President, Mohan Lal Kaushik and senior officers and distinguished guests also remained present on this occasion. Welcoming Vice President, the Chief Minister said his presence has added prestige to the event and inspired artisans from across the country and overseas. He described the Surajkund Fair as a globally recognised confluence of art, craftsmanship, and cultural exchange. The CM extended a warm welcome to international guests, stating that the Craft Festival represents a harmonious blend of India’s ancient traditions and modern aspirations. For the past 38 years, this fair has played a significant role in preserving and promoting Indian folk art and cultural traditions, and this legacy continues to expand. He emphasised that the concept of self-reliance goes beyond economic independence. It also includes pride in one’s culture, preservation of heritage, and presenting India’s traditions to the world with confidence. The Surajkund Fair, he said, is a living example of this philosophy.