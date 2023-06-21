Vice-Prez, Guv, CM Chouhan perform Yoga in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

Vice-President Jagdish Dhankar, Madhya Pradesh Governor Manghubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday performed Yoga in Jabalpur of MP on the occasion of International Yoga Day (IYD).

Addressing a mass gathering of the participants before the Yoga session at the bank of the Holy River Narmada in the city, known as the Cultural Capital of the state, VP Dhankhar said that the IYD is a day of global brotherhood and has become a universal festival.

“With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relentless efforts for Yoga, the day, IYD is coming alive in every corner of the world which is a proud moment for every Indian,” Dhankhar said.

Accrediting PM Modi for putting Yoga on the international stage, the V-P said that due to the PM’s efforts, the United Nations declared the day an International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. At the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, PM put his views on the importance of Yoga, which was supported by 193 countries of the world, Dhankhar said. The national celebration of the 9th IYD, on the theme, ‘one earth, one family’, was held in the state and it was led by Vice-President. About 15 thousand selected people performed Yoga at the event simultaneously.

PM Modi will participate in a mass yoga programme today at 5:30 pm on the United Nations premises, in which 180 countries of the world will participate, Dhankhar also said. “This is the international acceptance of India’s dignity and glory. It is a symbol of positive change towards India for the whole world,” he also said.

The V-P called upon the countrymen and people across the globe to adopt Yoga for unity in the world, he said it reflects the concept of the Indian culture, ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumkam’.

PM Modi’s video message was also telecasted on the occasion. On this occasion, Governor Patel said that Yoga is the method of connecting body, mind and soul, and it provides physical, mental and intellectual health and prevents diseases by developing the body’s immunity.

Addressing the gathering, CM Chouhan said that the whole world has started following yoga along with India and the credit goes to PM Modi, who himself is leading yoga for the world in the UN on Wednesday. The CM said that Yoga, the Indian concept for the welfare of the world is being made accessible to the masses by the Prime Minister.

“Our concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam being adopted for thousands of years gives the message, the whole world is our family. Happiness is in a healthy body and for this, there is no greater means than yoga,” the CM said. He called upon everyone in the programme that we do not have to do Yoga only on the day, but to make it a part of their lifestyle.

“I have decided that Yoga practice will be made mandatory in all schools of the state. And I appealed to people to take the pledge to practice Yoga every day,” Chouhan further said.