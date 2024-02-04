Vice-President releases book on 9 years of Haryana govt

CHANDIGARH: Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday released a book titled “9 Incredible Years of Haryana Government: Emergence of a New and Vibrant Haryana” at Surajkund, Faridabad. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and several other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.

After releasing the book, the Vice-President described the state of Haryana as a role model for the country. He said that the work done in Haryana regarding system change and good governance, in accordance with the visionary thinking of CM Khattar was not easy. Describing Khattar’s seven principles of good governance - Shiksha, Swasthya, Suraksha, Swabhiman, Swavlamban, Sushasan, and Sewa - as Satvik, he said that these are indispensable for upholding democratic values.