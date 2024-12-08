Vice President praises CM Saini at Int’l Gita Jayanti Mahotsav

Chandigarh: Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing the people at the Gita Gyan Sansthanam on Sunday praised on the Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini. Haryana

Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya also remained present on this occasion.

Lauding the Chief Minister, he said, ‘Nayab Singh Saini zameen se jude huye vyakti hain, jinka charitra bedaag hai, wo lagansheel hain aur unki soch bahut unchi hai. Mujhe poora vishwas hai ki Nayab Singh Saini nishchit roop se nayab kaam karenge (Saini is a grounded person with impeccable character, hard-working, and a person of high thinking. I am confident that Nayab Singh Saini will undoubtedly do exceptional work).

The Vice President further said that companions or charioteers play a decisive role in life, and Haryana has found its companion and charioteer in Nayab Singh Saini.

The Vice President of India, who on Sunday visited Haryana to attend the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav (IGM)-2024, said that Haryana is a land of endless possibilities, a leader of the nation, and its talent is unparalleled in every field.

Under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, the talent of every Haryanvi will shine even brighter, said Jagdeep Dhankhar.