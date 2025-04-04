Vibrant Villages Programme-II cleared to enhance development

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the Vibrant Villages Programme-II (VVP-II) as a Central Sector Scheme with Central government funding in full. This is a big thrust towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, aimed at developing safe, self-dependent, and vibrant villages along India’s international land borders. In contrast to VVP-I, which was specifically aimed at the Northern border, VVP-II will cover border villages in the rest of the country as well.

With a total financial expenditure of Rs 6,839 crore, the scheme will be extended to chosen strategic villages spread over 18 states and union territories, viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir (UT), Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, up to the financial year 2028-29.

The programme will enhance the quality of life in border villages by improving infrastructure, increasing access to basic services, and developing sustainable livelihood opportunities. It will also promote national security by bringing border populations closer to the rest of the country, motivating them to contribute as key informants for border-guarding forces.

VVP-II will benefit projects aimed at infrastructure development, value chain improvement through cooperatives and self-help groups, education improvement like SMART classes, promotion of tourism, and culture. Such projects will be specially designed according to the individual requirements of the state and the village, based on village action plans prepared through a joint process.

Road connectivity to these far-flung areas will be taken care of under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV’, which has already been approved by the Ministry of Rural Development. To facilitate effective implementation, a high-powered committee, led by the cabinet secretary, will consider whether the current guidelines of centrally sponsored schemes need to be relaxed in border areas.

The programme is aimed at infusing saturation in family and personal welfare schemes and targeting four important areas of development—road connectivity, telecom, television, and electrification—through convergence with ongoing government schemes.

VVP-II also seeks to increase the cultural and social liveliness of these border villages by conducting fairs, festivals, awareness drives, and national day celebrations. Regular visits by ministers and senior officials, with overnight stays, will ensure greater interaction and monitoring. These measures are likely to realise the tourism potential of these areas while promoting and conserving local traditions and heritage.