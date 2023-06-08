Vibrant Village: Sukhu announces bus service from Chitkul to Mandi

Shimla: Union Power Minister R K Singh, who arrived here this morning and flew to Chitkul, the last Indian village at the China border for participating in the Vibrant Village Programme with Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on his side interacted with local communities and assured to address their grievances.

During the interaction, the Union Power Minister said that the Vibrant Village programme is an initiative of the union government to strengthen the infrastructure facilities on the Northern border and to provide all facilities at par with cities.

He said that the Chitkul, Pooh, Nako, Leo and Chango villages of district Kinnaur will be developed under the Vibrant Village Programme.

Union Minister said that a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) will adopt Chitkul Village and assist the state government in development of the this Vibrant Village.

One megawatt power plant would be established in Chitkul and the possibility of setting up micro hydel projects on rivulets of the area would also be explored.

He said that to promote the rich cultural heritage of the area and tourism activities, a cultural and tourist centre would also be established at Chitkul.

While interacting with the local villagers, the Chief Minister said that the state government was determined towards the upliftment of the rural populace, especially that of tribal areas and was accorded top priority for it.

He said that the entire Himachal Pradesh has a rich cultural heritage but the cultural heritage of tribal areas has its own distinct identity, which attracts people from all over the world.

He also thanked the Union Power Minister for his visit to Himachal Pradesh.