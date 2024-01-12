Vibrant Guj Summit: Japan, Haryana to jointly formulate hydrogen policy

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar managed to gather key projects in Haryana’s kitty at the tenth Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2024.



Khattar during a one-day tour of Gujarat to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2024 held one-on-one discussions with representatives of about 10 major companies of Japan and the United States, inviting them to invest in Haryana.

During the meeting with the Japanese delegation, Khattar welcomed the representatives of the companies in the Japanese language. A consensus was reached between Japan and the Haryana government on formulating a hydrogen policy in the direction of clean-green energy. Maruti Suzuki has also expressed its desire to adopt the plug-and-play policy and give more emphasis to electric vehicles under the Haryana government’s e-vehicle policy. Identification of a site is underway to establish a plant in the state for this purpose.

CM Khattar also held a meeting with Microsoft India president Puneet Chandok and his delegation. The delegation stated that Microsoft would collaborate with the Haryana government in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Soon, a meeting will be organised with representatives in Chandigarh, where Microsoft will present its roadmap regarding upcoming initiatives.

CM Khattar directed state government officers to establish a Joint Collaboration Cell for the convenience of Japanese companies, which will continuously engage with representatives of Japanese companies to expedite the

plug-and-play model.