‘VHP’s failure to give estimation of crowd responsible for Nuh violence’

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the organisers of the religious procession which was attacked in Nuh by a mob did not give a proper estimation of the expected turnout to the district administration, a lapse which may have led to the violence.

Such an incident has never occurred in the history of the state, he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have so far died in the communal clashes which were sparked on Monday in the Nuh district and soon spread to neighbouring Gurugram.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday, Chautala said strict action will be taken against the culprits of the violence. He said paramilitary forces have been deployed and the security has been tightened.