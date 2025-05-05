VHP-led ‘Dharm Sansad’ calls for ‘Hindu Rashtra’, plans nationwide ‘Sanatan Yatra’

Lucknow: Asserting a stronger Hindu identity amid rising communal tensions, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and a congregation of seers and saints from across the country convened a ‘Dharm Sansad’ in Lucknow on Sunday, passing seven key resolutions aimed at religious consolidation and societal mobilisation.

Central to the conclave were calls for the creation of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, the launch of a ‘Sanatan Helpline’ and the formation of a ‘Sanatani Sena’ to combat alleged threats like “love jihad” and “land jihad.”

Held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the Dharm Sansad drew participation from saints representing Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and other major religious centres. The gathering also saw the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who lent political gravitas to the event.

Among the most notable resolutions was the decision to open Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad offices in Muslim-dominated localities to “safeguard Hindu temples and residents.” The VHP declared that these offices—termed Sanatan Kavach—would function as protective centres ensuring the community’s safety and religious rights.

The Dharm Sansad also announced a Sanatan Yatra to be launched in June in response to recent communal clashes in Murshidabad, West Bengal. “The yatra will start from Bengal and traverse the country to Kashmir, spreading awareness and unity among Hindus,” said Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi, who led the religious deliberations. He added that a Sanatan Helpline would be launched in Murshidabad to assist affected Hindu families.

Raju Das made strong allegations during his address, claiming that in Murshidabad, “reconnaissance missions” were carried out before over 600 Hindu homes were torched. “The same happened in Nagpur where violence erupted just days after suspicious surveillance,” he said.

On the issue of targeted killings, Mahant Raju Das invoked the Pahalgam incident and said, “Such cowardly attacks, where terrorists ask one’s religion before killing, must end. That is why the resolution for a Hindu Rashtra is vital.”

Another resolution called for honoring those who defend the Sanatan Dharma with Sanatan Gaurav Samman. “Those who protect Dharma must be recognized and celebrated,” he said.

A campaign will also be launched to discourage interfaith marriages, especially those involving Hindu women and Muslim men. “The fight against love jihad and land jihad will be taken forward by forming a dedicated Sanatani Sena,” the resolution stated.