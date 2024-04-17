VHP leader’s murder solved within 72 hours

CHANDIGARH: The Rupnagar Police in a joint operation with SSOC Mohali, has solved the murder case of Nangal-based Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader in less than 72 hours with the arrest of two operatives of a terror module backed by Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.



As per the information, a shopkeeper Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga, pardhan of VHP Nangal Mandal was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his shop situated on Railway Road in Nangal on Saturday evening. The assailants, one wearing a helmet and the other having face covered with muffler— came on a black scooty. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following a scientific and systematic investigation in this case, Police have arrested both the assailants identified as Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka. Police teams have also recovered two 32 bore pistols, including the one used in the crime, along with 16 live cartridges and one empty cartridge, besides impounding the TVS Jupiter scooty used in the crime, he added. He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that this terror module backed by Pakistan-based terrorist organisation was being operated, guided, motivated and funded by the foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal. “Arrested shooters Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka are the foot soldiers of these foreign-based entities, who are the operatives of Pak-based terrorist masterminds,” said the DGP.