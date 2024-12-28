VHP backs RSS chief, reiterates desire to reclaim Kashi & Ayodhya for Hindus

Lucknow: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has aligned itself with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for restraint in the Mandir-Masjid dispute while emphasising that the restoration of temples in Kashi and Mathura remains its top priority.

VHP national president Alok Kumar reiterated the organisation’s commitment to reclaiming the Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janmabhoomi sites for Hindus. “The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been restored, and the deity installed. However, the Shiva and Krishna Janmabhoomi sites have yet to be handed over to Hindus,” Kumar stated.

Kumar recalled the Dharam Sansad of 1984, where saints from across India unanimously demanded the restoration of temples at Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. “The Sansad highlighted how thousands of temples were destroyed and converted into mosques during successive invasions. It felt that the disputes could be resolved if these three sites, central to Hindu faith, were handed over to Hindus,” he explained.

Kumar refrained from commenting on statements made by prominent religious leaders like Shankaracharya Avimuktanand, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and Mahant Raju Das, but reiterated the VHP’s unwavering focus on Kashi and Mathura. “These sites are a top priority, and we are actively working for their restoration,” he emphasised.