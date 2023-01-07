Veteran journalist NS Parwana passes away

Chandigarh: NS Parwana, a veteran journalist, passed away Saturday at the age of 84. He was associated with various media organisations during his journalistic career spanning over five decades.

Haryana Chief Minister expressed heartfelt condolences on his demise. In the message issued here on Saturday, Khattar said that Parwana was a very hardworking and intellectual journalist. He made a valuable contribution to the field of journalism. With his journalistic legacy, he has also become an inspiration for budding journalists, he added.

Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora also condoled the sad demise of senior journalist NS Parwana. He will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the field of journalism, Arora said.