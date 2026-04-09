Veteran Cong leader Mohsina Kidwai passes away at 94

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai, who held key ministerial portfolios under former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, passed away on Wednesday. She was 94.



Kidwai, who was suffering from age-related ailments, breathed her last at Noida’s Metro Hospital early in the morning, her son-in-law Razi Ur Rehman Kidwai said, adding that she will be laid to rest at the graveyard in Nizamuddin around 5 pm on Wednesday evening.

Top Congress leaders paid tributes to the veteran leader.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that her passing is a profound loss to the party and to the nation.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Mohsina Kidwai ji, a stalwart of the Congress party and a former Union minister who dedicated over six decades of her life to the service of the nation,” Kharge said on X.