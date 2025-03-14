Veteran actor-filmmaker Deb Mukherjee passes away

Mumbai: Veteran actor-filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, father of director Ayan Mukerji, passed away due to prolonged illness on Friday morning at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 83.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Mr. Debu Mukherjee, an actor and driving force of the North Bombay Durga Puja. He left us this morning,” a statement issued by his representative said.

His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu in suburban Mumbai.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Mukherjee appeared in supporting roles in films like “Tu Hi Meri Zindagi”, “Abhinetri”, “Do Aankhen”, “Baton Baton Mein”, “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander”, “King Uncle”, and “Kaminey”. He also directed and produced the 1983 movie "Karate", starring Mithun Chakraborty, Kaajal Kiran, and Yogeeta Bali.

Mukherjee was part of the famous Samarth-Mukherjee family. He was the father-in-law of Ashutosh Gowariker and uncle of Bollywood actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brothers were popular actor and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood actor Tanuja (mother of Kajol).

Mukherjee was married twice; his daughter Sunita from his first marriage is married to director Gowariker, and Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

Several family members and close friends, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and others, paid their last respects.