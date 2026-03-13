Verification of ownership rights before registry, strict check planned on property disputes

Lucknow: To curb disputes, fraud, and forgery related to land and property in Uttar Pradesh, the recent cabinet decision of the government led by Yogi Adityanath could bring a major change in the coming time.

The implementation of a mandatory verification system for ownership rights and related documents of land property before the registry is being seen as a new beginning towards making land transactions safer and more transparent.

This decision will also help break the backbone of land mafias while protecting people’s hard-earned money from being lost.

In many cases of buying and selling land, some problem or the other often emerges. After the registry is completed, buyers sometimes discover that the land is disputed, someone else has a claim over it, or there are discrepancies in the documents.

In such situations, people often have to fight long legal battles, putting their hard-earned money at risk. With the new system in place, the verification of documents and ownership rights before the registry will significantly reduce such risks.

Property expert Pradeep Mishra believes that this step can play an important role in reducing the number of property disputes in the future. When the status of the land is clarified and the documents are verified before the registry, the chances of fake deals, duplicate documents, and fraud will automatically decline.

This will create an environment where people can invest in land with greater confidence. The decision is also expected to deal a strong blow to land mafias and illegal land dealings.

For a long time, some individuals have taken advantage of fake documents and legal loopholes to carry out illegal buying and selling of land. If strict verification becomes part of the registry process itself, it will become extremely difficult for such elements to carry out fraudulent land deals.

At the same time, the decision is also being seen as positive for the real estate sector in the state. When land transactions become more transparent and secure, the confidence of investors and buyers will increase. This could also accelerate urban and industrial development projects.

The government led by Yogi Adityanath has already been emphasizing strict action against land mafias and campaigns to remove illegal encroachments. In this context, the new system of verifying documents before registry will further strengthen this campaign.

In the future, this initiative can play an important role in protecting ordinary people from risks related to land transactions and in making the property market more reliable.