Verdicts in some scheduled languages from R-Day: CJI

: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud launched a Supreme Court service on Wednesday that will start providing apex court judgments in various Indian scheduled languages from Republic Day.

As soon as the bench assembled for the day, the CJI told the lawyers the apex court will operationalise the part of the electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project for making available verdicts in some scheduled languages free of cost from Thursday.

“We have the e-SCR (PROJECT), which now has nearly 34,000 judgments and an elastic search facility. We also now have 1,091 judgments in regional languages which will be launched tomorrow on Republic Day,” the CJI said.

“We have 21 in Oriya, 14 in Marathi, four in Assamese... 17 in Kannada... 29 in Malayalam, three in Nepali, four in Punjabi, 52 already in Tamil, 28 in Telugu, and three in Urdu,” he said.

The CJI said the apex court was on “a mission” to provide its judgments in all scheduled languages.

There are 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, etc