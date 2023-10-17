Verdict in Soumya Vishwanthan murder case today

NEW DELHI: More than 15 years after television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was killed, a court here will pronounce its verdict in the case on Wednesday.



Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey reserved the judgment in the case on October 13 after

the completion of arguments by the defence and prosecution.Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home from work in her car around 3:30 am. Police had

claimed that the motive behind her killing was robbery.

Five men -- Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi -- were arrested for killing

her and have been in custody since March 2009.

Police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused.