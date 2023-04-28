‘Venom is in Kharge’s mindset’

bhopal: Hitting back at the Congress chief’s remark, Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that the venom is in Mallikarjun Kharge’s mindset and his party’s culture is poisonous too.



“I was mulling, from where Kharge ji brings this much poison. Does he go to recharge from 10 Janpath? He made such statements in recently held Gujrat elections and now in Karnataka,” MP Home Minister Mishra said.

Congress president Kharge had compared Modi with a ‘venomous snake’ on Thursday in Karnataka while addressing an election meeting, however, a few hours later, he clarified his statements were not aimed at the PM but instead at his party, BJP.

“Kharge ji should not have made such poisonous remarks against Modi ji, who is an originator of Amrut Mahotsava and good governance. Modi ji has heightened the prestige of India in the globe and the country feels proud in the whole world today”, Mishra said while interacting with reporters in the state capital Bhopal in his routine press briefing.

It is a culture of the Congress, only speaking viciously on, its leaders Rahul Gandhi had been convicted and Digvijay Singh was decided charged, the Minister said.

Attacking the grand old party, Mishra said that these leaders have no mass base, for keeping in news, they make such remarks and the ideology of Congress is being poisonous continuously.

On asking about promises being made by Rahul during the Karnataka Assembly polls campaigning and Congress ahead of the MP Assembly elections scheduled in November-December this year, the senior minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet, Mishra said that Congress and its commitments had become a synonym for a lie. Ahead of the 2018 MP Assembly polls, Congress had made 943 promises but not a single commitment was fulfilled after coming to power such as waiving farmers’ debt up to 2 lakh, giving an unemployment allowance to youth, giving Rs 51,000 for girls’ marriage and cutting the petrol and diesel prices, etc., he added.

“Rahul Gandhi had made promised during the previous state Assembly polls campaigning, his government would waive the farmers’ loans, but not a single farmer was made waived his loan of up to 2 lahk in the state after becoming to power,” Mishra further said.